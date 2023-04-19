SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are near normal for today. Clouds are filling in central and eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota is getting some sun. Winds are lighter than yesterday but they aren’t going to completely disappear.

3 PM

For tonight, we will be partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 20s in the west, 30s, and 40s in southeastern KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND could see rain showers and thunderstorms tonight.

The best chance to see thunderstorms is Yankton to Sioux Falls to the south and east. Iowa and Nebraska are both included in a marginal to slight risk of severe weather. These storms could produce hail tonight. There is a slim chance there could be tornadoes as well.

Tomorrow picks the wind back up. Areas along and east of the James River have the best chance to see rain showers through tonight and tomorrow. These rain showers will be persistent throughout the day. Northeastern KELOLAND may see a few snowflakes mixed in the rain showers.

Friday will be cooler. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. We have snow and snow showers in the forecast for everyone. We are only looking at snow totals around an inch, but these snow showers will be wind driven. We keep the strong northwest winds around as we head into the weekend.

The 7 day forecast is going to remain slightly below average for temperatures. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50s by the middle of next week. Saturday will be windy in eastern KELOLAND, but the winds will be decreasing west to east. Sunday will be slightly warmer with less wind. Tuesday and Wednesday bring the next chance to see rain in KELOLAND.