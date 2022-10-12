Wednesday’s weather can easily be described as a case of whiplash…especially for anyone in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

It has also be very windy for a better part of the day, with those windy conditions not going anywhere in the short-term outlook.

Various wind headlines are in place through Wednesday evening, including a wind advisory for a majority of the region in the tan shaded areas. A high wind warning in orange is in effect for northwestern South Dakota for the day on Wednesday. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph for the former and even 60 mph for the latter.

All the while, fire weather concerns will be elevated, with red flag warnings in place through the rest of the day across nearly all of KELOLAND. Red flag warnings are now already in effect for a majority of eastern, southern, and western KELOLAND on Thursday.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s in many areas with a few low 40s here and there. All the while, it’ll remain very windy.

Even chillier weather comes along on Thursday with blustery conditions remaining in place. Wind headlines are likely, so be mindful of what will also likely be another day with heightened fire weather concerns. Highs hold in the 50s across the board with a few 40s to the northeast.

Temperatures bottom out through Thursday night before we moderate a bit into Friday. Highs East River will hover hear 60 degrees (Except in NE KELOLAND), while West River temperatures climb well into the 60s under a healthy mix of sun and clouds. Once again, it’ll be windy.

While Saturday is a seasonable day, Sunday features more cool weather that will spill into the start of next week. Rain chances on Sunday have been dwindling as we get closer to the weekend.

The next work and school week gets off to a rather chilly start, with 40s for highs on Monday East River and low/mid 50s out west. Temperatures are expected to moderate by the second half of next week, with little to no rain in sight.