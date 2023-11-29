Above average temperatures have blanketed much of the region today, but we do have a small break from the milder temperatures as we get ready to close the month of November.

Outside of a rather moisture-starved cold front that will push through the region, we’ll have a pretty quiet evening and night on our hands. Seasonable temperatures with mostly clear skies hold steady across KELOLAND.

The last day of November and, to a lesser extent, the first day of December feature highs that are closer to average for this time of year. Of the two days, Thursday may end up being the slightly better day with more sunshine, though the wind isn’t as prominent on Friday. The latter day does have more cloud cover and a few flurries to the west.

After that false start, the milder temperatures come back into the picture gradually beginning on Sunday. We’ll return to the 40s for the second half of the weekend (With a few flurries north and west of Sioux Falls) and stay there for a better part of the upcoming work and school week.

Monday may feature a few snow showers with the passage of a clipper system that will come and go rather quickly. Outside of that, we don’t have much to go on in terms of active weather. We do, however, continue to warm up as we head into the second half of the week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: