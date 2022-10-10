Temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon following a chilly start to the day…especially East River.

More of today’s above average warmth is on the way, but it won’t be for everyone and it’ll be fleeting at best.

Despite partly to mostly clear skies overnight, lows won’t fall as low as they did last night with southerly flow very much in place. Temperatures bottom out in the 40s West River, while 50s are expected near and east of the James River valley.

Tuesday may even see warmer weather East River, with highs in the 70s to low 80s the further south and east you go. That, along with the dry and breezy weather still in place, will create another day where fire weather concerns will be elevated.

A wind advisory will be in effect for the afternoon and evening on Tuesday for portions of western and northwestern KELOLAND. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph in the advisory area.

To the west, highs may only get into the 60s and 70s. This is in place as a cold front pushes eastward through KELOLAND.

A few showers will be possible West River at first on Tuesday, with chances trying to hold together overnight. By Wednesday, we may see a few more scattered showers for our East River communities.

The other big difference on Wednesday will be just how chilly it will be compared to Tuesday. Highs May not escape the low 60s…and some of these highs may be recorded earlier in the day.

Temperatures bottom out through Thursday night before we moderate a bit into Friday and Saturday.

Some rain is also possible toward the second half of next weekend, with chillier temperatures attempting to come back once again by the start of next week.