Following a record-breaking start to October on the thermometer and some late-season severe weather in eastern KELOLAND, summer may FINALLY have had its last hurrah as fall comes marching in…for now.

As of 2 pm CDT Wednesday

We’ll stay partly to mostly clear as we go into the night with a bit of a breeze in place. A few isolated showers are possible at times in northern and western KELOLAND with the passage of a weak and fast moving frontal boundary, but much of the region should remain dry otherwise.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s out west with upper 40s/low 50s to the east.

Windy weather takes over on Thursday with partly sunny skies in place. Gusts may reach and exceed 40 to 45 mph at times, so keep this in mind if you will be out and about during this time.

Highs for the day top off in the 50s along the SD/ND border and out west, with low to mid 60s elsewhere.

Another weak boundary slides through KELOLAND on Friday, bringing with it some scattered showers during the day and a reinforcing shot of chilly air that will come right along with it. Though it is early in the season, this will be the coolest air that we’ve seen in a little while.

We’ll peak in the 50s for highs on Friday with breezy weather holding steady. Some locations may not even reach the half-century mark.

Frost concerns are not out of the question on Friday night and even Saturday night as lows fall well into the 30s. We’re a bit behind schedule in that regard, so keep this in mind as we get closer to the end of the week and prepare to protect any temperature-sensitive plants you may have outside.

The autumnal air will be fleeting in nature, as we warm up a bit going into the first half of next week. We won’t be breaking any records this time around, but highs do get back into the 70s during this time.

We also remain mainly dry through the middle of next week, with no appreciable rain in sight.