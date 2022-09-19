Though summer will end in a few days, today was a day reminiscent of July and August. The passage of a warm front helped open the door for warmer air to come in and blanket the region.

This will stay in place as we go into the night, with lows only in the low 60s to the south and east. Further north and west, we may be able to fall into the low/mid 50s.

Tuesday will be another warm if not hot day…but it may be the last one like that for a little bit, and not everyone gets in on it. Highs once again range in the 80s to near 90 but not for everyone. A cold front will make its move and pass through the region, ushering in a big change for the second half of the week.

Until we get that, above average heat holds steady the further south and east you go on Tuesday. Out west, temperatures may struggle to escape the 70s with that aforementioned change on the way.

Cooler temperatures arrive for everyone on the final full day of summer. Wednesday will feature a sharp change on the thermometer along with chances for rain showers the further toward and south of I-90 you go.

Daytime highs may not escape the 60s in many areas.

While Thursday may end up being mainly dry by day beyond western KELOLAND, we’ll bring a better chance for rain back overnight on Thursday and into Friday as an amplified trough pivots eastward

Temperatures for the first day of fall will hold in the 60s in many areas, with 70s coming back into the picture for some on Friday and for everyone by the weekend.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.