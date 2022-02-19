Beyond some windy weather at times, the first half of the weekend has been a general treat for many of us…a calm before the potential storm, if you will.

With that said, a mild and at times windy night is on the way with lows in the 20s and 30s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll stay quiet with partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunday is when things start to come undone. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 30s and 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.

Moisture begins to move into the area to the north and west, and it will start as rain with warmer weather in place. As temperatures fall, however, this will switch to snow overnight into Monday.

Winter storm watches are in place for the northern third of KELOLAND from late Sunday through late Monday night. It’s in this area where we have the highest potential to see 6” or more of snow. Please keep an eye out for future updates.

Between I-90 and US Highway 14, we’re expecting amounts closer to 3-6” in accumulation, with amounts tapering off the further south of the SD/NE border you go.

Snow totals are going to be heavily dependent on where this low tracks, so these numbers are very much subject to change. Regardless, we’re looking at the best chance we’ve seen for accumulating snow across KELOLAND in a good while. Keep an eye out for updates.

Very cold weather moves in for much of the upcoming work and school week, with highs by midweek struggling to get out of the single digits above zero at times.

Temperatures attempt to rebound to some extent by next weekend.