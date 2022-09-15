SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We had a warm start to our day but temperatures are slowly decreasing as rain showers and the front moves through. As of 3PM temperatures were only in the 70s for a majority of KELOLAND. Temperatures still in the 80s where the showers have not made it yet.

3 PM

Tonights lows will be in the 50s west of the James River valley and 60s to the east of the James. Mostly cloudy skies will help keep those temperatures mild. We do still have a chance of scattered showers through the overnight hours in eastern KELOLAND.

Tonight there is a marginal risk of severe weather in the southeastern parts of KELOLAND. The main threat of tonight will be the wind.

For Friday we will have cooler temperatures again. Highs will be in the 70s for most of KELOLAND. Chance of upper 60s in the northern part of our area and 80s near Nebraska. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday. Some of these storms could become severe.

For Friday we also have a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in the western and south western parts of South Dakota. Wind and hail will be a major risks out of these storms.

On Saturday we move the marginal risk of severe weather back to the south east corner of KELOLAND. These storms will be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Wind and hail are possible with these storms as well.

Our 7 day forecast has a chance of showers returning on Sunday and the end of next week. We do start a cooling trend for the end of next week. We start the new work week in the 90s and by Thursday we have 70s in Sioux Falls and cooler to the west.