SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some areas in KELOLAND have had sunshine while others have remained cloudy all day. Temperatures are warm even in the cloudy areas. The winds have been light but the humidity has been high. A few thundershowers have popped up in central and western South Dakota. The chance for rain and thundershowers will continue into the overnight hours in western South Dakota.

As of 2 PM

For tonight there will be partly cloudy skies and a very light breeze.

Tomorrow morning could bring patchy fog to eastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy except in southwestern South Dakota where they will remain cloudy. Winds are going to remain light. High temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s.

Tomorrow afternoon and evening bring a marginal risk of severe weather to southwestern and south-central South Dakota. The threats are going to be large hail and strong winds.

On Friday the chance for rain and thunderstorms will become widespread. The chance will start in western and central KELOLAND in the morning moving into eastern KELOLAND by the afternoon and evening. Skies will be cloudy and winds will pick up slightly. Highs will range from the low 70s in the west to mid-80s in the east.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms continue through the weekend. The wind picks up Saturday in central an western South Dakota. The stronger winds will continue and spread into eastern KELOLAND on Sunday. High temperatures cool down to the upper 70s and low 80s for the weekend and first half of next week.