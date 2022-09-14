SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures are well above average today with highs in the 80s and 90s. Average highs for the middle of September are in the mid 70s. We have a south wind bringing these hotter temperatures up to our area.

3 PM

The lows tonight are going to be more on the milder side. Overnight lows in western South Dakota in the 50s and 60s. Lows in eastern KELOLAND will be mid 60s to near 70. We will keep a south wind and overnight cloud cover will help keep us warm. There will also be a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Thursday will be warm but not as warm as today. Thursday highs will be 70s and 80s in western KELOLAND and 80s to near 90 in eastern KELOLAND. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We will be windy tomorrow with winds anywhere from 5 to 25 mph sustained, and with high gusts in the storms.

We will keep these hot temperatures through the 7 day forecast. We keep a chance of showers or thunderstorms tomorrow through Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for the first part of the weekend and slowly warming back up. We could see temperatures in the 90s to begin the new work week. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.