SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has seen temperatures in the 70s near 80°. Winds are staying light through this evening into tonight. There is thicker cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. We will watch the cloud cover as we head through this evening.

3 PM

Tonight will have lows in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east through the night. Periods of scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible late this evening into the overnight hours.

This evening could bring severe weather.

This evening there is a marginal risk in southeastern to northwestern KELOLAND, and a slight risk is in southwestern South Dakota for severe weather. This means if a thunderstorm gets started it could become severe. The main risks will be hail and strong winds.

Tomorrow morning could see thundershowers. These will move out of the area in the morning hours. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s. Winds will be relatively light. We could see rain and thundershowers redevelop by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Winds could be gusty under these thundershowers.

All of KELOLAND is at risk for hail and strong winds tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Central and south-central KELOLAND is under a slight risk. The main threats tomorrow will be hail and strong winds out of these storms.

Friday also has periods of scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be stronger out of the east for the day. Friday afternoon into the evening could see severe storms.

Friday afternoon into the evening hours there is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather in southeastern KELOLAND. This is mainly south of I-90 from Mitchell to the east. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

The 7-day forecast will dry out by the weekend. Mother’s Day Sunday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies. We keep partly cloudy skies for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 70s.