SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a mostly quiet afternoon in KELOLAND. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 80s which is normal. There are hardly any clouds in the sky and the winds are light. The chance of rain and thundershowers picks up in northeastern KELOLAND this afternoon and evening.

As of 2 PM

This afternoon and evening bring a chance of severe weather with a marginal risk in north-central and northeastern KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will be isolated and move out of the area quickly.

Tonight we are expecting partly to mostly clear skies with very light winds. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.

For the day on Thursday, we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will slowly pick up through the day. High temperatures will range from the mid-80s to low-90s. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon to evening, even overnight in southeastern KELOLAND.

Central and eastern KELOLAND will have a risk of severe weather in the latter part of the day. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds. There is also a much smaller risk of a tornado in eastern KELOLAND.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and a stronger wind from the northwest. High temperatures will be near normal in the mid to upper 80s. Friday should stay mostly quiet.

Saturday should be mostly sunny and quiet in KELOLAND. The chance for rain and thunderstorms returns on Sunday. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong in southeastern KELOLAND. The first half of the work week should stay mostly quiet and warm.