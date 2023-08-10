SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today we have been watching as a front moves through the area. This is bringing strong north-to-northwest winds and a chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. As of 2 PM CDT, the front has crossed the river and is near Chamberlain moving east. Winds will pick up behind the front.

As of 2 PM

The rain and thunderstorm chances come with the risk of severe weather. There is a slight risk, in yellow, in eastern KELOLAND. The marginal risk, in green, surrounds the slight risk and reaches southwestern South Dakota. In eastern KELOLAND large hail and strong winds will be the main threat. The threat of severe weather diminishes after sunset in western South Dakota, but in eastern KELOLAND, the threat continues into the overnight hours.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms decreases after midnight in eastern KELOLAND. Skies will start clearing from west to east overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s. Winds will be light from the west and southwest.

Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light from the north and west. High temperatures will be much like today, near normal, in the 80s. Skies should stay mostly dry for the day.

Saturday will look much like Friday. Highs in the 80s to low 90s. Winds will stay light. Skies will stay mostly clear and dry. Watch the chance for rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday evening in western and central South Dakota.

The next chance of rain and thunderstorms starts Saturday evening into the day on Sunday. There will be stronger winds with the storm Sunday and Monday. There is a one-day cool down on Monday before temperatures return to normal for the end of the week.