SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a cold start to the day across KELOLAND. Many locations were 2 or 3° above the record low temperatures. Sioux City, Iowa broke the record from 1997.

Pierre tied their low-temperature record from 1934. Sisseton broke the record set back in 1997. Chamberlain also broke a 1997 record low temperature.

With mostly sunny skies throughout the day, temperatures have rebounded nicely, but are still on the cool side. Sioux Falls is 10° below normal to end the first week of July. Pierre is 9° colder than normal, and Aberdeen is 8° cooler. Rapid City is 13° colder than normal.

2 PM

This evening we are watching the chance for rain and thunderstorm activity in western South Dakota. These storms will move to the east throughout the overnight hours. For this evening there is a risk of severe weather. The marginal risk, in green, is in south-central and into northwestern South Dakota. A slight risk, in yellow, is over southwestern South Dakota including Rapid City and the Black Hills. The main threat tonight is small hail and very strong winds.

For tonight we will watch as these storms move from west to east into the morning hours. Overnight lows are going to be more seasonable in the mid-50s to low-60s. So not quite as cold as this morning.

There will be a round of morning rain and thunderstorms mainly south of Highway 212 in eastern KELOLAND. Then as we head into midday, rain and thunderstorm chances linger between I-90 and Aberdeen, from the Missouri River into Minnesota. That round moves out of the area by late afternoon. Evening brings a round of rain and thunderstorms from the north into north-central and northeastern KELOLAND. That round of storms moves south and east and dies down near sunset. Temperatures will be much like today in the 70s to low 80s. Eastern KELOLAND will stay slightly cooler due to thicker cloud cover and rain chances.

For tomorrow with the chance of storms, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. This is for the majority of KELOLAND. The main threats will be hail and strong winds under or near a thunderstorm.

Then on Saturday, we will have mostly dry skies with plenty of sunshine. There are a few showers possible in southeastern and western KELOLAND, that does include Sioux Falls and Rapid City. These showers will be light and brief so don’t cancel outdoor plans. Winds will be light for the first half of the weekend. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than today in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Sunday and Monday will also be mostly dry skies with a few showers possible in eastern KELOLAND. Monday will be the warmest day with temperatures slightly above normal. The rest of the 7-day forecast will have temperatures at or below normal. Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday will bring the next chance of rain or thunderstorms into KELOLAND.