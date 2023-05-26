SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of sunshine plus that strong south winds are keeping KELOLAND warm today. Temperatures are almost 10° above normal in eastern KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms are popping up near Valentine and Winner. These showers will move to the north through the afternoon and evening.

2 PM

This evening there is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather in western South Dakota.

The main threat will be hail and strong winds under the storms.

We will continue watching the chance of showers and thunderstorms in central and western South Dakota through the overnight hours. Eastern KELOLAND will be partly to mostly clear skies. The strong south and southeast wind will continue through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The pattern continues into tomorrow. Warm, breezy, and a chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms in central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for your Saturday. Most of the day will have partly to mostly clear skies with the strong south wind.

Tomorrow afternoon in western South Dakota will bring a chance to see thunderstorms. There is a marginal to slight risk these storms could become severe. The main threat will be hail and strong winds under the storms.

Sunday will be the same story. The skies will be partly cloudy and we keep the stronger south winds, but the winds are slowly decreasing in western South Dakota. Highs will be in the upper 70s in western South Dakota, and in the 80s near 90° in central and eastern KELOLAND. A chance of thunderstorms will be in western and central KELOLAND.

The storms Sunday afternoon have a marginal risk of becoming severe in central and western South Dakota. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under the storms.

Temperatures in the 7 day forecast are 10° above normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the work week. Winds will continue through Monday in eastern KELOLAND. There are chances of thunderstorms every day through the work week. Not everyone will get all of the storms, but there is a chance. The storms will be scattered through the week.