After a rather active three-day stretch of weather across portions of KELOLAND, we may finally get an extended break as we close the month of May and welcome June by midweek.

We had a lot of severe weather push through KELOLAND over the last 24 hours.

Showers and a few storms will still be possible at times as we head into the night, though the severe threat will push well to our north and east as we head later into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s, with some 40s out to the west.

Some showers are possible on Tuesday, as the last of our disturbance is a bit slow to get out of here. It’ll be cooler and windy as well. With highs in the upper 50s out west to the 60s elsewhere.

By the middle of the week, we’ll dry out and stay mainly dry through the end of the week.

The first day of June comes along on Wednesday, and we should at least get the new month started on a nice note. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see temperatures hold in the 60s in many areas.

In fact, the rest of the abridged work week looks pretty quiet and seasonable.

By next weekend, we may see a few more showers come back into the region as our next disturbances comes into the picture.

We’ll also keep an eye on rain chances just beyond the 7 day forecast as the first full week of June gets underway.