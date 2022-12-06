Some light snow has developed this morning in far northern KELOLAND. We expect a break in the snow this afternoon, but more snow will arrive tonight in the far north.

In fact, a quick trace to 2″ will be possible in an east-west band near the North Dakota border.

After this system departs, all eyes will be on a fast-moving system to our southwest. We expect snow to develop in the northern side of this storm in southeastern KELOLAND late Thursday into Friday morning. How much snow? We’ll continue to watch, but a plowable snow appears likely in the Sioux Falls area.

The best chances of 3″+ of snow will be just east of Sioux Falls.

Expect more active weather next week. The pattern is looking wet across the northern plains. This would be a fairly significant development considering how dry we have been across the region this fall.

The pattern next week shows a more significant trough in the west. This type of pattern is favorable for more active weather in the plains. Ideas about rain, snow, and wind will all be discussed as we get a better idea on timelines and the temperature highlights. We would encourage you to stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

In the meantime, here are the details of the forecast.