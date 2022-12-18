For some locations, Saturday may be the “mildest” day for a while…as cold air settles in more and more.

Freezing fog advisories are in place along the northern and eastern sides of the Black Hills. This includes the I-90 corridor from Wall to the Wyoming border. Please be careful if you must be out.

With that said, today will still feature some pleasant weather, but temperatures will continue to hold well below average. This time, it’ll be everyone that gets in on rather chilly weather with highs in the single digits and teens above zero.

Another round of sub-zero lows will move in as we go into the night. Though winds will be light, it won’t take much to make it feel even colder than it already will be. Overnight lows fall into the single digits below zero, with some locations reaching ten degrees below zero.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet note, but it’ll remain rather cold with widespread single-digit highs. A few low/mid teens are possible to the southeast. All the while, we’ll have a little more cloud cover across the region. A few areas may even see a few flurries now and again with little to no accumulation expected.

Cloud cover continues to increase on Tuesday, but the day as a whole should remain mainly quiet. That break doesn’t last much longer than that.

Our next chance for snow comes along by the middle of the week, sending a chance for accumulating snow into KELOLAND. While numbers are certainly far from being pinned down at the moment, it’s something to consider as we get closer to Christmas weekend. This system will also bring two other things: Wind and intense cold.

We’ve been talking about the intense cold that’s on the way next week since this past Monday, and that idea holds as we get closer to the mid and late-week time frame. Highs by Wednesday into the end of the week may not get above zero across the region. This will be some dangerously cold weather, so please plan accordingly and keep an eye out for updates on this.

On top of the intense cold, we’ll deal with rather windy weather at times as well. As a result, wind chill watches are already in effect for a majority of KELOLAND ahead of this event from late Tuesday night into Friday. Wind chill values may drop below -40 degrees during this time.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero beyond Christmas Day.

With that said, however, temperatures are still expected to remain near to below average as we head toward the end of the year…especially East River. To the west, however, we may try to nudge above average on the thermometer by a bit.