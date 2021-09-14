Buckle Up; Temperature Swings Ahead- Storm Center Update: Tuesday AM,

Good morning! Areas of rain continue to move through KELOLAND, although most of the showers this morning will remain in far SW South Dakota into northern Nebraska. Temperatures will be pleasant, mainly in the 70s.

The rain yesterday was welcome. We had almost 1″ in Huron and several areas had over a .50″ north of I-90.

Futurecast today shows decreasing clouds from north to south as rain departs into Nebraska. Winds should be 5-15 mph today from the north in eastern KELOLAND, but south winds will increase the next 24 hours into tomorrow. In fact, wind gusts over 30mph are likely East River on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be swinging back and forth the next few days. Friday looks cooler with chances of rain still in the forecast for many. Saturday could turn downright hot in western SD with 90s expected. Then, we’ll await the arrival of a much stronger cold front after the 7 day forecast. This could be the strongest cold front in months and may bring the first flakes of snow of the season to the Black Hills.

Enjoy the 70s today with clearing skies from north to south.

Lows will cooler tonight in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow looks warmer again for western and central KELOLAND as 80s return.

The best chance of rain will be Friday and Friday night in the Sioux Falls area. Highs should bounce back into the 80s this weekend.