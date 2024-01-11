Here are some of the developing weather headlines we are tracking today. First, the morning weather is quiet after a fresh inch or two of snow yesterday in the Sioux Falls area. That story will be changing later today into Friday.

The winter weather headlines below start today, but continue into tomorrow for southeastern KELOLAND. The Sioux Falls area is on the boundary between a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning. The warning areas are most likely to see snow totals at or above 6″ by Friday night.

Our latest forecast shows the snow expanding from southwestern SD during the afternoon. Snowfall will start this afternoon in the Sioux Falls area, with the pacing picking up after dark. We expect more steady snow in the areas highlighted in southeastern KELOLAND into Friday.

In terms of snow totals the next 12 to 24 hours, we think 5-8″ looks very possible in Sioux Falls. The “fluff factor” will make the difference on the high numbers as we watch the very cold temperatures into Friday. The heaviest snow will fall south and east of Sioux Falls. Keep watching a sharper cut-off on the snow accumulation north and west of Sioux Falls.

Blowing snow will develop during the day on Friday and increase Friday night and Saturday. The ingredients for a ground blizzard are growing in the region circled in yellow below. We have an ample supply of fluffy snow and enough wind to blow it into drifts. There is a chance of some light additional snow on Saturday, which will only aggravate the situation.

Here’s a closer look at the hour-by-hour wind forecast for Friday into Saturday. Notice all the wind gusts at or above 40mph in southeastern KELOLAND.

The wind chill forecast is brutally cold for the weekend. The numbers will generally range from the -20 to the -40s through Monday. Wind chill advisories and warning have already been issued in advance of this arctic outbreak. The worst of the cold should begin to lift by Tuesday.

Continue to monitor the latest developments on the forecast.