Briefly Warmer into Tuesday; Chilly Again Afterward – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, November 13

After a messy start to the weekend, we’ll try to hit the reset button as we go into the night.

Moisture in association of today’s clipper system gets out of here overnight, but it’ll be very windy at times.

With partial clearing, overnight lows fall into the 20s East River and 30s West River.

Breezy weather sticks around for the first half of the day on Sunday, but we’ll at least have peeks of sunshine along the way as winds slowly calm down over time. Temperatures hold in the 30s to low 40s to the east with some low 50s out west.

Some rain and snow showers are possible overnight into early Monday morning in northeastern KELOLAND, with little to no accumulation expected. With that said, you may want to keep that in mind as you start your day in that neck of the woods.

Cloud cover is going to be rather stubborn at times as we go into the first part of the new work and school week. Temperatures, however, finally break into the 50s in portions of the east while West River locations surge into the 60s and even the low 70s at times.

That brief but noticeable spike on the thermometer comes along by Tuesday for our East River locations ahead of a mainly dry cold front that crosses the region through the evening.

In the wake of this frontal passage, temperatures take a pretty big tumble back into the 40s and 30s through the end of the week. All the while, we remain mainly dry.

A few showers are possible on Saturday with another piece of energy moving through South Dakota.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, temperatures are expected to remain near to below average more often than not.