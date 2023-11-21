Though we’ve been able to get in on ample amounts of sunshine, we’ve also had to deal with some windy conditions across a majority of KELOLAND.

Thankfully, we do get a break from the wind as we head into the night. It’s not a long break, but it’s something all the same. Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll have lows in the 20s to the east and 30s out west.

A mix of sun and clouds will take us into the big travel day on Wednesday. A dry cold front will push through KELOLAND later in the day, but not before we get a warm day out of it. In short, travel weather will be about as good as it could be on Wednesday.

Highs climb into the 50s and 60s across much of the region with a bit of a breeze developing once again.

The warmth we get on Wednesday is fleeting in nature, as temperatures fall sharply going into Thanksgiving. Central and eastern KELOLAND stay quiet but also mostly cloudy…while western South Dakota has a chance to see snow develop later in the day and into the night. Keep this in mind if you have any travel plans out west.

Highs struggle to get out of the mid 30s in many areas, with 20s to the northeast.

Black Friday shoppers out west may have to contend with more snow…especially in the southwestern portion of KELOLAND. Again, we’re quiet more to the east.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Fall River County for the end of the upcoming week.

Flurries and snow showers are possible into Saturday on both sides of the river, with snow shower chances sticking around to the east and southeast on Sunday. We’re not looking at much in the way of accumulation, but it’s at least noteworthy considering how dry and warm this month has been overall.

We’ll stay near to above average on the thermometer as we head into the final days of November and the start of December.