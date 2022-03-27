High pressure just to our east has been able to keep much of the region pretty quiet, but temperatures depended on what side of the river you were on. To the east, we were cooler with northerly flow. West River locations got in on a seasonably mild day.

We’ll have a similar split tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows East River drop into the 20s with 30s expected the further west you go.

Cloud cover lingers once again on Monday ahead of low pressure which will be our main player for the first half of the week beyond Monday. Temperatures take another step forward across the region, with 40s and 50s to the east and a shot at the 60s and 70s to the west. We may even see some isolated highs in the 80s toward the Nebraska border!

There is the chance to see a few scattered rain showers in SE KELOLAND later in the evening, but much of the day and region should remain dry beyond this.

Low pressure arrives by Tuesday, sending a mainly rain chance our way at first with highs in the 40s and 50s with a few highs in the 60s possible. Later in the evening and through the night, a mix or switch to snow is expected as lows fall toward and below freezing.

Wednesday will see more rain and snow chances hang tough…especially the further east you go. Moisture may be slow to get out of here, so we’ll leave the chance for a few rain/snow showers for eastern portions of KELOLAND on Thursday.

Any snow that we are able to see likely won’t last long with highs well above freezing and a late March sun angle in place.

Beyond that, we’ll quiet down just in time for the start of April on Friday.

Chances for near to below average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND through the first few days of April before we try to right the ship later on.