Briefly Milder into Tuesday; Cold Second Half of the Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 2

After a frigid start to the New Year, we’ll get in on some moderation — however temporary it may be — after a frigid start to your Sunday.

Wind chill headlines will remain in place for NE KELOLAND, with wind chill values as low as -30 to -40 in the morning. Though a wind chill will likely remain in place later in the afternoon, it should get out of the advisory threshold.

Much of the region will warm up a bit into the 20s East River and 30s/near 40 out west thanks to southerly flow taking over. All the while, we’ll remain mainly quiet thanks to high pressure. The exception to this rule will be to the northeast, where teens are expected for highs.

Overnight lows should remain above zero through much of the region, though we may get close to that again in the northeast. Otherwise, we’ll have a clear and mainly calm night.

The first work week of the year will start off on the milder side of things, but don’t get used to this. With that said, we’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s across much of the region, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the 20s.

The same rules apply on Tuesday for temperatures, with highs in the 30s for much of the region…but NE South Dakota will be stuck in the teens and 20s.

During this time, we’ll watch as low pressure makes its move by Tuesday evening out west. This will send the chance for some snow showers West River before moving to the east by southeast.

Though snow amounts aren’t expected to be too high, this will be something to watch if you’re out and about…especially in the northeast and southwest portions of the region.

Another round of frigid temperatures comes back by Wednesday into Thursday with single digit highs and sub-zero lows returning once more.

The weekend should end up being decently quiet and far more seasonable with highs in the 20s and 30s. By the middle of the month, we should see more moderate temperatures return and stick around.