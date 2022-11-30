Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have been struggling to get much above the 20s in many locations. That’s chilly enough, but we’ve also been dealing with wind chills in the single digits.

Wind chill values will likely hover in the single digits above zero tonight and into the morning on Thursday (Especially East River), so be sure to keep this in mind as you go about the start of your day. Though we get a break from the wind chill factor on Thursday, Friday features another push of cold air that will arrive by the weekend.

High wind warnings are in place for the Black Hills beginning later this evening and going into the morning on Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect for the same time frame in Lawrence County along the I-90 corridor. Gusts may reach/exceed 50 to 60 mph.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and low teens East River and teens/20s West River.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over on Thursday. We’ll see some improvement on the thermometer, with East River highs in the 30s and 40s. Out west, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some light snow showers are possible West River and to the northeast on Friday, while the Sioux Falls areas is mainly quiet. This comes along as a cold front pushes through the Northern Plains.

Highs range from the upper 30s/low 40s further south and east to the 20s/low 30s north and west.

The quiet trend continues into the weekend, with a 50/50 split on the thermometer. Saturday will be the chillier day of the two, with Sunday at least seeing highs get above freezing.

Our next chance for moisture comes by the start of next week, as we watch for the chance to see some snow showers on Monday. Beyond some passing flurries/snow showers that remain rather scattered, much of the first half of next week is shaping up to be quiet.

Some rather cold temperatures will be soon to follow by the middle of next week. Odds favor near to below average temperatures as we head into mid December.