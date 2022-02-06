Following a warm first half of the weekend, temperatures take a temporary step backward for the second half.

A few flurries may attempt to make their presence known on the first part of your Sunday, but the rest of the day should be pretty quiet. Little to no accumulation is expected, so this will mainly be for show above much else.

With that said, the second half of the weekend will also feature a 50/50 split on the thermometer. To the east, we’ll only see highs in the 20s and 30s with even a few teens possible to the northeast. West River locations, however, will see highs mainly in the 40s.

Just like the night prior, overnight lows will vary depending on what side of the river you’re on. To the east, we’ll fall back into the teens and single digits once more. West River locations, however, may only fall into the 20s.

Well above average conditions come back for the first half of the new work and school week. With a little more sunshine in place, we’ll climb higher up the thermometer across the region. Highs rise into the mid 40s to the northeast and 50s elsewhere. We could even toe the line of 60 out west in some areas.

In fact, during much of the upcoming work and school week, we’ll continue to feel the influence of warm air being funneled in from Canada. Well above average temperatures hold steady with little in the way of give through Friday.

We may have a few rain and snow showers by Wednesday into Thursday, but chances are low and moisture amounts are on the same level.

By the end of the week, we may introduce a small late rain/snow shower chance in a few areas, but this is a rather low-end chance due to the lack of available moisture.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to above average temperatures by day and by night are expected to stick around along with the lack of any appreciable moisture.