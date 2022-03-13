What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.

Much of the region is dry, but northeastern KELOLAND rain/snow showers as that system continues to slowly move through the area. Little to no accumulation is expected, but we still could have some slick spots headed into the Monday morning commute. Keep this in mind as you get ready to start the day.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND. We may also see a few isolated rain/snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND, but they’ll be generally few and far between.

Tuesday marks the true beginning of our spring preview, with highs climbing into the 60s just about across the board under partly sunny skies. It may be a bit breezy at times, but that may be getting a bit nit-picky in terms of finding something “wrong” about the Ides of March.

By Wednesday into Thursday, we may see some scattered showers out west at first before the boundary in question moves eastward and sends a few isolated shower chances to the east.

The rest of the forecast is pretty quiet, with little to no moisture expected across KELOLAND. In fact, our next “decent” chance for rain or snow doesn’t come along until the first half of next week.

The long-rang temperature outlook across KELOLAND also favors near to above average temperatures across the region, though not to the same extent as what we’ll see this week.