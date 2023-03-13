It’s a cold start to the day in much of KELOLAND as we search for spring-like weather. It will not be found today in much of the region.

The radar picture is looking quiet this morning.

Thankfully, the big wind from yesterday has diminished.

Watch for warming trend the next few days. Strong south winds tomorrow will not feel nice, however.

Wednesday looks almost spring-like!

Strong winds will be a factor the next several days. You will notice the strong south winds tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND at 20-40mph. The wind will be less of a factor on Wednesday, the “nicest” day of the week. Developing north winds on Thursday will lead to problems by Thursday night and Friday. Even a lighter prediction of snow could be problematic if we see 40-50+ mph winds and sharply colder weather into St. Patrick’s Day.

We will be watching for the chance of a winter storm on Thursday into Friday. We still have a lot of uncertainties in the storm track and the rain to snow lines, which will make a big difference on our predictions. Stay tuned.

Here’s a look at the latest “American model” forecast for snow.

Notice it’s similar to the prediction from the European model, but at this time, there are a lot of variables that could drastically affect the snow prediction here.

Not so nice for St. Patrick’s Day!

Here are the details of the forecast.