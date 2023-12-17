Despite a foggy start to the day in some areas to the east, we’ve been able to have a decent day overall. It was even better out west, where we had more ample amounts of sunshine.

As of 4 pm CST Sunday

The exception has been to the northeast, where some snow showers have been able to clip the Prairie Coteau region.

Beyond this, moisture is going to be rather tough to come by as we head into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and low 20s under partly cloudy skies. It’s also going to be rather windy at times East River.

Winds slowly back off as we go into the day on Monday. We’ll also have a brief appearance made by seasonable temperatures East River…where we’ll see highs in the 30s. 40s hang tough to the west.

Milder temperatures make their way back into central and eastern KELOLAND as we go into the day on Tuesday. Under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll have temperatures in the 40s once again and even some mid 50s to the west.

The rest of the week, which includes the official start to the winter season, is shaping up to be pretty quiet overall. We may have to introduce a chance for some rain late Thursday into Friday for extreme southeastern KELOLAND…but that’s dependent on the track of low pressure to our south.

As we head to the end of the extended outlook, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news: By Christmas Eve, we may have some moisture on the way. The bad news: It’ll likely be rain for much of the region except for western KELOLAND.