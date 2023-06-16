SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon we are watching as a cold front moves through KELOLAND. The front is bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs this afternoon have been in the low 60s in central and western South Dakota, while eastern KELOLAND has upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are stronger from the north behind the front.

2 PM

This afternoon into this evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. The main risks will be hail and strong winds especially if you are under or near a storm.

Included in this evenings forecast is a risk of excessive rainfall. The storms that do pop up this afternoon will be slow moving. This could lead to flash flooding.

Otherwise for tonight winds will be light. Lows will drop to the 40s in western South Dakota, with 50s to low 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will bring warmer temperatures back to central and western South Dakota, and temperatures nearly the same as today in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will stay light for your Saturday. There is a chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms in central, but mainly, eastern KELOLAND.

The storms tomorrow don’t look to become severe but they could produce rain. There is an excessive rainfall outlook for tomorrow, mainly along and east of I-29. Storms tomorrow will be slow moving and could cause flash flooding.

Father’s Day Sunday looks to be quiet and warm. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday, in the 80s and low 90s. There will be partly to mostly sunny skies and winds will be light out of the south.

The heat returns for the new work week. High temperatures near 100° are expected in central KELOLAND on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the first half of the week. The second half of the week includes daily chances of rain and thunderstorms.