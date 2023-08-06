To say that the last 48 hours featured a good amount of rain would be an understatement. While southeastern KELOLAND did need rain, it quickly became a problem of too much rain in too little time…especially near De Smet and in NW Iowa.

Some scattered showers and the occasional rumble of thunder will be possible as we go into the first part of the night. Later on, though, we get a much-needed break with quieter weather moving in for the start of the work week.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Much of the region on Monday gets in on sunnier skies and seasonable temperatures to go with it. The exception to the rule may be out west, where some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A few models do try to send a few renegade showers to the east, but chances are rather low.

Highs for the day are in the upper 70s/low 80s East River and 70s West River.

Tuesday starts off quietly enough, but showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the evening and into the night as our next system gears up.

There is a “Slight Risk” for severe weather for south-central portions of KELOLAND. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that going up to Pierre and Rapid City. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that moves into the area.

Highs on Tuesday range from the 70s to low 80s with a light southwest breeze in many locations.

Some showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday, but chances are higher to the east and southeast. A better chance for storms comes along on Thursday for East River communities.

The end of the work week and ensuing weekend feature drier weather coming back into the picture. Temperatures remain near to just a bit below average for this time of year.