If you are hoping for a white Christmas, you’ll have to watch places like Great Bear the next few days as the try to make some more snow this week. No snow is in the 7-day forecast right now. Day 8 or 9 could prove more interesting.

We expect seasonably cool temperatures today East River. Warmer weather is likely tomorrow across the board.

Keep watching the forecast by Sunday into Christmas Day. We expect a strong storm system to develop to our southwest. Most of these storms so far have either stayed south or have run into other problem developing. This round may prove different. A low pressure to our north will likely influence the outcome of this rain to snow story. The more “phasing” we see, the better the odds of a decent sized system. We are still lacking arctic air, but we don’t need that in late December to produce snow. Again, rain is likely for parts of the region on Christmas Eve, with a change from rain chances to snow chances either Christmas Day or the 26th. Timelines, storm tracks, precipitation mode, and many other variables will be looked at in the days ahead. If you are planning travel after Christmas, keep an eye on the weather.

One way or another, plenty of moisture will be moving from the Gulf of Mexico into the plains. Initial forecasts of over 1″ to our south in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri look likely. Any shift to the north would only increase our moisture values. A shift to south would provide for a drier forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.