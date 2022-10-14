SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon is another cooler afternoon across eastern KELOLAND. High temperatures across the eastern portions of KELOLAND only into the 40s and 50s we are much below average. The average high in Sioux Falls this time of year is in the low 60s. Central and western South Dakota are a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s.

2 PM

Today is still a bit breezy across KELOLAND, but not as windy as yesterday. The winds are still from the north and west and stronger in western South Dakota. Gusts are into the 30s and nearing 40 MPH.

2 PM

Tonight we cool down into the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND and 30s to 40s in central and western South Dakota. Skies will clear out through the overnight hours in eastern KELOLAND. Partly cloudy and remaining breezy in central and western South Dakota for the overnight hours.

Saturday will be closer to average for high temperatures. Highs will be into the 60s for a majority of KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy for the day on Saturday. We keep the stronger northwest wind in the region as well.

Sunday we start a cooling trend across KELOLAND. Highs will only be into the 40s and 50s for he region. We will remain partly cloudy for the weekend as well. The north or northwest wind will last into the day on Sunday at 15 to 25 MPH.

The seven day forecast remains dry. Highs to start the new work week will be on the chilly side topping out only in the 40s for a majority of KELOLAND. Mid week we start a warming trend through the region. The second half of the work week will be above average for high temperatures.