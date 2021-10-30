Breezy Weekend Ahead; Chilly Start to November – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, October 30

The last weekend of October will start off quietly enough, but there is a bit of change on the way as we head toward the start of November.

While much of the day is pretty quiet with partly sunny skies, winds will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening. A bit more cloud cover may come along as a rather weak disturbance comes along and pivots through the region, which will be the catalyst for our windy day.

Highs ahead of the front should hold in the mid 50s to low 60s, while areas north and west are hovering on either side of 50 degrees.

We’ll remain a bit breezy as we head into the night, but we’ll also remain mainly dry. Perhaps a flurry or two may come along to the west, but that’ll be about it for activity. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Halloween should end up being more of a treat than a trick under partly to mostly sunny skies…especially to the east. To the west, however, we may see a few flurries at times in the morning. All the while, breezy conditions will remain in place, so plan accordingly.

Highs hold mainly in the 40s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will come into the region as we kick off the month of November. Conditions remain dry through Tuesday before another weak system approaches by midweek.

We may see a few flurries in eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday as another weak disturbance moves into the area. Otherwise, chilly air remains in place with highs struggling to get out of the low 40s.

Dry and seasonably chilly weather sticks around through the end of the week, with near average conditions returning by the first weekend of the month.