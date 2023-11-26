Windy weather has been the main headline today, but we have been able to see a slow and gradual reduction of our wind speed. High pressure will continue to build into the region tonight…clearing our skies and allowing the wind to back off a bit.

We’ll have a pretty chilly night on our hands with clear skies and a less intense wind, especially East River where lows may get down toward the 10 degree mark to the northeast.

Chilly conditions stick around on Monday, though it won’t be as chilly West River. We may see some scattered flurries in central and western KELOLAND in the morning, but much of the day beyond that is pretty quiet.

Speaking of quiet, that’s the midweek outlook in a nutshell. We’ll also be milder, with above average temperatures coming along and sticking around. Some areas by Wednesday may even get into the 50s…so take advantage of that if you can if you have any outdoor projects.

We’ll cool down a little bit for the end of the week, but that’s the only notable difference as we stay dry.

Some snow showers are possible to the southeast on Saturday night, but we’ll see how the track of a little clipper system goes.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: