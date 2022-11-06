It’s been a windy day across KELOLAND, which has also prompted fore weather concerns to remain in place for the rest of the day.

Winds back off a bit to the west, while East River locations remain breezy overnight. We’ll see lows drop into the 20s just about across the board. Some teens are possible to the north.

Much of Monday is quiet beyond the chance to see some rain and snow showers in western KELOLAND. Beyond that, it’ll be breezy once again, with highs in the 40s to low/mid 50s.

The midweek outlook gets a bit messy. The first part of a two-wave system will move in and give eastern KELOLAND a chance to see rain and even a few thunderstorms on Election Day. It’ll also be a warmer day across much of the region beyond the western part of South Dakota.

Highs rise into the 50s and 60s across much of the region…except for the northwestern part of the state.

Wednesday holds a better overall chance at rain and a rumble of thunder for much of the area, but some mixing may occur in western KELOLAND later in the day as cold air comes in.

Thursday features part two, with a chance at rain in SE KELOLAND. Elsewhere, where temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s, we may see a better chance for some wintry weather. Details regarding this system…including timing, evolution, speed, and the arrival of cold air…will all play factors in who sees what and what kind of impacts will come into our region.

There are a lot of moving parts to that Tuesday-Thursday window, so keep an eye out for updates.

What’s more certain is the shot of chillier air that will come in by the end of the week and stick around into next weekend.