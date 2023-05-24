SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The temperatures this afternoon are above 5 to 10° normal. This comes with plenty of sunshine and a south-to-southeast wind of 15 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

2 PM

Tonight we will keep partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds will stay strong through the overnight hours out of the south and southeast.

The winds stick around for the day on Thursday still out of the south and southeast. Highs will be above normal again in the 70s and low 80s. Most of KELOLAND will have partly to mostly clear skies. The western border of South Dakota, and into Rapid City, could see afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorm chances.

Friday is another day of stronger south winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s as we head into the weekend. Central and western KELOLAND have a chance to see rain and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon. Eastern KELOLAND will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Friday.

The Sioux Falls 7-day forecast features highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low-60s. These temperatures are well above normal as we head into Memorial Day weekend. We will watch the stronger winds through the weekend. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday feature slight chances of rain or thunderstorms.

The better chance of rain or thunderstorms is in western South Dakota will a chance every day in the 7-day forecast. Temperatures will be above normal for the next week, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s.