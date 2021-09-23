Breezy, cooler tomorrow, with a few sprinkles early in the day

South winds and bright sunshine are helping to warm temperatures across KELOLAND to near-normal readings for late September.

2 PM

A band of cloud cover will move from western South Dakota across the eastern half of KELOLAND overnight. There could be some sprinkles out of those clouds, but nothing impactful. Clouds will help hold in warmth, so overnight lows will be in the low 50s, a little cooler in Rapid City.

Tomorrow will start with that band of cloud cover – and possibly sprinkles but no accumulation. The clouds will leave during the afternoon, bringing back sunny skies. There will be a brisk NW wind that cools us back to the upper 60s East River to around 70 in the west.

Saturday will be another sunny day, warming with a westerly breeze. Highs will be near-normal, topping out in the low 70s East River to the upper 70s to around 80 in the west.

Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend, with unseasonably warm mid 80s under mostly sunny skies in eastern KELOLAND. It will be in the upper 80s West River.

The dry weather will continue through the beginning of next week, with exceptionally warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s in central and western South Dakota.

Cooler temperatures will start to return on Thursday, the final day of September. There could also be some rain showers coming in with the cooler air. It looks like upper 70s for the first weekend of October, with slight cooling for the following week.