Breezy, cool Friday ahead of a sunny, warmer weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 14

The rain and snow is gone, so now KELOLAND begins a long run of cool mornings and dry, sunny days.

A west wind continues to blow across the region, locking in cooler than normal temperatures this afternoon. Most of the area is in the 50s, though it is colder on the western edge of South Dakota, where snow cover is fighting off the sun’s attempt to warm it up.

2 PM

A band of clouds will pass through the area tonight, though nothing is expected to come out of those clouds because the air is quite dry. That means we’ll have temperatures plunging into the low to mid 30s. There might even be an area of two of frost.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy. A brisk NW wind will hold temperatures in the mid 50s during the afternoon, a little cooler in Rapid City where there is still snow on the ground.

We still expect sunny skies all weekend. The clear skies mean we’ll have chilly mornings Saturday and Sunday, in the 30s. Frost will be possible in rural areas, mainly in the north. But afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the mid 60s to around 70 on Sunday. Winds should be on the gentle side both days.

We’ll stay partly to mostly sunny and warmer than normal on Monday of next week. But we’ve added a chance of rain showers on Tuesday, the only rain we see for at least a week.

Starting Wednesday, we expect another surge of cold air. Looks for highs to only reach the upper 50s to low 60s East River through the following weekend (October 23-24).