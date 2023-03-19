We’ve finally reached the last full day of winter! While today gives us a small preview of the season to come, it won’t be sustainable…not yet, at least.

We’ll also have a bit of a breeze to contend with today, but it’ll be a small price to pay considering what we get in return. Partly to mostly sunny skies hold steady over the region as high pressure keeps us dry. Southerly flow, however, is the key to our bigger gain: Warmer temperatures.

Highs on Sunday are still below average to the east in the 30s and low/mid 40s, but it’s a lot closer to where we should be for this time of year. Out west, we do even better with highs in the 50s. There is, however, one exception.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Roberts, Grant, Marshall, and Deuel Counties through 3 pm CDT Sunday. This advisory is for blowing snow concerns.

We’ll cool down tonight, but it won’t be as cold as what we’ve seen in previous nights. Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll see lows bottom out in the teens to low 20s with a light breeze.

Cloud cover increases on Monday ahead of our next system, which comes along for the middle of next week. We’ll still see highs that are below average for this time of year, but at least the first day of spring is largely quiet.

Highs range from the 20s and 30s East River to the 40s further south and west. A step backward…yes…but it’s better than Saturday.

That changes as we hit the midweek outlook. Some rain and snow showers will be possible at times on Tuesday, though coverage is rather scattered. We’re looking at mainly snow the further north you go toward the SD/ND border.

In fact, chances for rain and snow showers through the midweek outlook are scattered in nature, with no major organized system to watch. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the latter day holds a better chance to see a little something extra in the form of snow showers.

With that said, though, you’ll want to keep an eye on this if you have any plans to go outside. After all, temperatures will remain below average for this time of year…so we can’t shake those snowflakes out of the forecast completely quite yet.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of March.