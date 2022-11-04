SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We have a cool afternoon today. With highs in the mid 40s we are a little below average for the first part of November. We are keeping mostly clear skies for the afternoon and into the overnight. Winds are staying on the light side for the first half of the weekend.

2 PM

The overnight is going to be on the cold side. Lows will drop into the 20s with a couple teens. We will keep mostly clear skies and winds on the lighter side as well.

Your Saturday will start off with mostly clear skies but the clouds will move in for the afternoon. The weekend has a warm first half with temperatures reaching into the mid 50s for Saturday. This is much closer to our seasonable temperature. Winds will slowly pick up throughout the day and stay on the stronger side.

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end in the early morning of Sunday so don’t forget to change those clocks. Sunday will be another seasonable day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Winds are going to be on the stronger side out of the west. This will help bring cooler temperatures.

The seven day forecast is a bit busy. Western South Dakota could see a wintery mix as early as Monday. Eastern KELOLAND could see a chance of thunderstorms and rain showers moving into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain or snow showers stick around on Thursday as well for all of KELOLAND. Highs will range anywhere from the 40s to into the 60s for the middle of the week. Much colder air moving in for Friday and even next weekend.