SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A majority of KELOLAND has been warm today with highest temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s. There has been thicker cloud cover all day in eastern KELOLAND, while western South Dakota is getting a break in the clouds. There are strong winds out of the south, that are turning to be from the north.

As of 2:30 PM

The clouds fill in overnight and the winds will die down. Due to the light winds and thick clouds the overnight lows are going to stay mild. Lows will only drop to the 30s and a few 40s.

Your Wednesday will be windy. There will be strong winds from the northwest keeping the high temperatures cooler for some. High temperatures will be in the 50s in central and eastern KELOLAND, and the upper 40s in western South Dakota. The clouds will start thinning out through the afternoon.

On Thursday, the winds will decrease just slightly, still out of the northwest. Thursday will have more sunshine across KELOALND. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s across the area.

Friday is going to be the coolest day of the 7 day forecast. Temperatures do start increasing for Veteran’s Day through the middle of the work week. The 7 day forecast is going to stay mostly dry, but we could see a few very light sprinkles throughout the week. Cooler temperatures return by the end of next week.