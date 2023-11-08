SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has had temperatures at or slightly above normal. Highs since midnight reached at least 50° in a majority of KELOLAND. Tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler and on Friday a couple of degrees cooler yet.

As of 3 PM

The peak wind gusts in the past 24 hours were in north central and northwestern South Dakota. These gusts came in at 30 to 40 MPH, some nearing 50 MPH. The peak gust was in Usta at 9:40 AM at 51 MPH.

As of 3 PM

The winds will stick around in eastern KELOLAND overnight. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

Winds will be strong tomorrow, but not quite as strong as today. There will be more sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly cooler because of the strong winds. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s across KELOLAND.

Here is a wind futurecast. Wind gusts are expected to be 30 to 40 MPH compared to todays 40 to 50 MPH.

Friday will be the coolest day in the 7 day forecast. There will be very light winds. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s. Friday will be the only day temperatures are slightly below normal.

The 7 day forecast is remaining dry. Starting on Saturday there will be a warm up as we head into the first half of next week. Temperatures will stay at or above normal through Wednesday with highs reaching into the 60s.