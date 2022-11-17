SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — We have had light snow showers throughout the day. We will see very little accumulation out of these snow flurries. Winds are on the strong side from the northwest keeping our temperatures on the cold side. Temperatures reaching into the teens and up to the mid 20s for the afternoon.

2 PM

Tonight will be very cold. Overnight low temperatures on either side of 0 with the stronger northwest wind. We will keep plenty of clouds in the area throughout the overnight. Wind chills expected to be in the single digits and teens below 0°.

Friday is another cold day in KELOLAND. High temperatures will be either side of 20°. Skies will slowly be clearing throughout the day. We will keep a stronger wind for the day from the west. We may see blowing snow in northern KELOLAND.

Saturday we will see highs in the low 30s in southwestern South Dakota and upper teens in northeastern KELOLAND, and everything in between. We may have light snow showers in the morning, otherwise we will stay partly cloudy. The stronger winds will stick around another day.

After the cold weekend we will see a warm up on the way by as early as Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will slowly inch towards average with highs in the low 40s. Rapid City could even be near 50° to start the new week. We could see snow showers back for Thanksgiving.