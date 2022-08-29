SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — High temperatures today are closer to seasonable. Highs are going to be upper 70s to mid 80s. Warmer air is on the way for the second half of the week and into the holiday weekend.

2 PM

The winds are picking up out of the north and west. Some gusts may be 20-30 mph in north eastern KELOLAND through this afternoon. Once the sun starts to set the winds will die down as well into the overnight hours and remain calmer for tomorrow.

Clear skies tonight and a light breeze in the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s for KELOLAND. Dew points are lower as well, so overall a nicer overnight.

Tomorrow sunny skies and a light breeze makes for a warmer day. High on your Tuesday in the 80s and chance of 90s in south central KELOLAND.

The rest of the 7 day forecast is warm and sunny. Highs reaching 90 or warmer starting on Wednesday in western and central KELOLAND and Thursday in eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures staying in or near 90 for the Labor Day weekend.