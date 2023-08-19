SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has warmed to the 80s and 90s across KELOLAND. There will be more heat before the day is over. Winds are out of the north at 10 to 20 MPH. There are mostly clear skies to end the afternoon.

As of 3 PM

For the remainder of the afternoon and evening there is a Heat Advisory in place in southeastern KELOLAND. We could see heat index values over 100.

For tonight there will be more clouds filling in west to east. Lows will drop to the 60s nearing 70° in southeastern KELOLAND. There is a chance of rain and thunder showers late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow brings a break in the heat for a majority of KELOLAND. We will have a northeast breeze through the day. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, warmer in the southeast. We will watch the chance of rain and thunder showers in the morning and early afternoon.

The heat returns on Monday. High temperatures will range from the 80s in the north and 100s in southern KELOLAND. We will have a light east to southeast breeze.

If we combine the heat and humidity we get the heat index value or what the air feels like. Some of these numbers could be into the 100s up to 110 in south central and southeastern KELOLAND.

Monday afternoon and evening has an Excessive Heat Watch in southeastern KELOLAND. This means we could see those high heat index values.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. After the chance of rain and thunder showers tomorrow, the next chance of rain and thunderstorms comes into central and western South Dakota by the end of the work week. By the end of the week and weekend temperatures will return to near normal.