Blowing snow will be a significant concern across a large portion of KELOLAND with low pressure finally making its move out of the region. Though it slowly progresses to the east today, we’ll still feel its effects today.

Regional sat/rad loop as of 7:20 am CST Friday

Blizzard warnings remain in effect until 3 pm CST/2 pm MST Friday across a large majority of South Dakota. A winter storm warning for portions of east-central KELOLAND along with winter weather advisories for Sioux Falls and all points south/east also is in effect until 3 pm CST Friday. The advisory headlines for the central and northern Black Hills expire at 11 am MST Friday.

Blowing snow will be the main concern today, with light accumulation possible as snow showers continue to pinwheel through KELOALND. Travel is strongly discouraged across the state, as visibility and road conditions will be poor at best.

Windy weather will stick around as we go into the night, but a break from the wind is on the way. High pressure to the west will slowly filter in and help calm those winds down across KELOLAND. Notice the expected wind gusts falling off as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, much of the weekend outlook is calm and decent compared to what we’ve seen over the last four to five days.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet note, but the snow and wind we’ve had to deal with will be replaced by a lot of cold weather.

Highs through much of next week will struggle to get out of the single digits above zero, with some days not even reaching the zero degree mark. Please keep this in mind if you must be anywhere next week.

The frigid cold eases off as we head beyond the 7 day forecast, with temperatures attempting to get back into the double digits above zero headed toward and beyond Christmas Day. With that said, however, temperatures are still expected to remain below average as we head toward the end of the year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: