Blowing snow and slick roads are topping the weather headlines this morning. This view was taken from our Lake Preston camera earlier this morning.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for the northeast this morning, with winter weather advisories shown in blue to account for the blowing snow and slick road conditions.

Futurecast shows the colder temperatures today, with most areas holding in the teens and 20s. We expect a cold overnight with lows in the single digits above and below zero in the east. Tomorrow will remain chilly in the east, but we will start seeing some moderation in central and western KELOLAND.

Most of the medium range forecast is dry as a storm system is forecast to pass to our south tonight and tomorrow. The weekend should be warmer for most areas.

You can see that trend for the weekend on the map below. What remains to be seen is how fast arctic air moves into the plains next week and the chance that snow may develop as a result. We will continue to watch those trends in the coming days.

There are hints of snow across the plains next week on this map from the European model.

Here are the details of the forecast.