SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures this afternoon have stayed very cold. Afternoon highs have barely made it to the single digits above zero. Combine that with the very strong winds out of the north and west we have had wind chill values in the minus 20 to minus 35 range. Things are only going to get colder through the weekend.

As of 2 PM

Also through the day we have had light snow showers mixed with the very strong winds. We have a Blizzard Warning, in white, in southeastern KELOLAND starting this afternoon through tomorrow night. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, to the north and west of the Blizzard Warning.

We are going to keep the extreme cold around through the weekend and into Tuesday morning. We have a Wind Chill Warning posted for KELOLAND through Tuesday morning with wind chills that could reach -50.

We already saw some of these wind chills this morning in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Some of these wind chills were at 9 or 10 AM this morning. So wear plenty of layers if you go outside.

The wind really picks up later this evening and into tonight. Low temperatures will fall well below zero. Blowing snow and reduced visibility will be an issue headed through tonight and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow will have very strong winds out of the northwest. This will help keep our high temperatures below zero for the day. Combined with the wind, we have have dangerous wind chills throughout the day. Western South Dakota could have some sunshine by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday brings a slight break in the wind. We could have more sunshine around KELOLAND. The temperatures are going to stay below zero for the day, with the coldest air in south central and south eastern KELOLAND.

The subzero highs last through Monday but we start a warm up by midweek. That warm up brings temperatures back to near normal in central and western South Dakota, but staying below normal in the east. Wednesday and Thursday both feature another chance of light snow showers in KELOLAND.