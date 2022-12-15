The snow and blowing snow remains our top weather story this morning in KELOLAND as this major winter storm continues to push through the region. Blizzard headlines cover much of western and central SD. Conditions will deteriorate through the day farther east, including the Sioux Falls area.

Deadwood is reporting 36″ inch of snow so far. It’s still snowing.

Blizzard conditions look like this in Pierre. Roads are blocked due to the heavy blowing and drifting.

Miller is also very windy with more snow on the way.

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals we have so far. Again, the Deadwood area is the highest with numbers around 3 feet.

Roads are impassable or no travel is advised in the area circled in red on this map as of 7am.

There’s more snow on the way today and tonight. The heaviest accumulations will be across northeaster SD, but Sioux Falls could easily add 2 to 4″ by Friday afternoon.

The rotating bands of snow will really reduce visibility at times. In fact, the snow is still spinning back into parts of eastern KELOLAND tonight.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. We think a large area of KELOLAND will continue to see wind gusts over 40mph today and tonight. Sustained winds above 30 will continue to bring blizzard or near blizzard conditions to many areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The wind will eventually improve a bit tomorrow, but it will be a slow process.

Here are the details of the forecast.

The cold air next week will be very intense. Plan on highs barely above zero early next week. The worst of the cold is likely to arrive AFTER day 7.